Nation celebrates arrival of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, who was in captivity of Pakistan Army, was handed over to India via Attari-Wagah Border today. He received a heroic and grand welcome. People across the nation celebrated Abhinandan Varthaman's arrival to India in various ways. At Moradabad and New Delhi locals were witnessed celebrating his comeback. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27. Brave pilot shot down PAF's jet before going down in MiG-21 Bison jet. His release was announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament as 'gesture of peace'.