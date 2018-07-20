Natasha Suri learns pole dance for movie

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Former Miss India and actress Natasha Suri is learning pole dance to prepare for her role in the upcoming Bollywood movie "Aadat", produced by singer Mika Singh.

"Pole dance is one of the most sensuous forms of dance. It brings out your innate sexiness along with making you fitter and stronger. I am enjoying exploring this new skill and loving how it enhances one's sensuality," Natasha said in a statement.

Talking about the film, she said: "I'm excited to be a part of this movie. It's a suspense thriller and the storyline of the movie is intriguing. My role has multiple layers to it."

The film also features Vivan Bhatena and Puja Gupta. The movie is directed by Bhushan Patel and scripted by Vikram Bhatt.

