NATA Result 2021 Tomorrow: How to Calculate Marks Based on Answer Key

Council of Architecture will release the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 result for the first test tomorrow on April 20. A total of 14130 candidates appeared for the first session conducted on April 10 at various centres in 158 cities across India. The NATA 2021 result was scheduled to release on April 14, however, it was postponed.

The result will display the marks scored by candidates out of 200 as well as the qualifying status of candidates. The result will be compiled after reviewing the responses received from candidates in the answer key. Candidates can know about the process of arriving at result and calculation of scores below.

NATA 2021 Result: Exam pattern and marking scheme

NATA 2021 exam was comprised of 125 multiple-choice type questions (MCQ), multiple select type questions(MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ), and numerical answer type (NAQ) questions of one mark, two marks, and three marks, respectively. Questions were asked from diagrammatic reasoning, numerical reasoning, verbal reasoning, inductive reasoning, situational judgment, logical reasoning and abstract reasoning. The medium of question is English.

NATA 2021 Result: Calculation of scores

CoA has released the answer key for the NATA 2021 at its website. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their answer keys and assign themselves marks corresponding to every right question. By totaling, students will get their complete score out of 200.

NATA 2021 Result: Qualifying marks and weightage

The minimum qualifying marks for NATA 2021 is 75. Candidates will have to score the minimum qualifying marks in order to be eligible for admission at participating institutes. The list of participating/approved institutes, as well as total seat intakes, has already been released by the council on its official website www.coa.gov.in. During the admission 50 per cent, weightage is given to NATA 2021 score while 50 per cent weightage is given to the qualifying examination marks i.e, class12 examinations.

NATA 2021 is being held in two sessions and candidates can appear for both the tests or any one of them. The best of scores will be considered for admission. Those who already appeared for NATA and want to improve their score can take the second session, which is to be held on June 12.

