NATA 2021 Second Test Registration Commences; Test in July

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has announced a new date for the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021. Now the exam will be conducted on 11 July.

The council has also commenced the registration for the same. Candidates who want to apply for NATA 2021’s second test can do it on NATA's official website: nata.in.

The last date to apply for NATA 2021’s second test is 30 June 2021.

How to Apply for NATA 2021

Visit NATA's official website: nata.in

Click on 'NATA-2021 Registration' on the homepage

Go to 'Sign Up' and fill in your important details

Now, log in using your registered credentials

Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit the form and pay the application fee

Direct link to apply for NATA 2021 second test.

CoA has released the revised brochure of NATA 2021 exam. As per the brochure, NATA’s second test will be conducted on 11 July in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM , whereas, the second session will conducted if required, from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2021.

The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation across India.

“In view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on 11 July 2021 instead of earlier scheduled date of 12 June 2021,” reads the official notification released by NATA.

