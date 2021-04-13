NATA 2021 Result Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

The Council for Architecture is scheduled to conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 on April 14. The exam was conducted on April 10. A total of 15066 candidates applied for the first test out of which 14130 candidates appeared for the first test. In case students could not appear for the first test due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of the pandemic of Covid-19 or want to improve their scores, they may apply for the second test scheduled to be held on June 12.

One student can appear for both the exams and the best score out of the two will be considered for the admission process. The registration for the second exam will begin after the NATA 2021 first session results are out. Those who clear the exams will be eligible for taking admission in the five years Bachelors of Architecture course.

Results will be available in the website www.nata.in. The result will consist of marks obtained in the exam out of 200 and status including qualified or not qualified. NATA- 2021 score shall be valid only for admission in the academic session 2021- 2022. The record of the NATA- 2021 Examination would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results. No request for providing any information thereafter will be entertained.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council with the approval of the CoA has relaxed the eligibility for admission to the first year of five-year BArch degree courses. Following the trend of JEE Main and JEE Advanced — the entrance exams for NITs and IITs — the Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the minimum requirement from Board exams for admission to architecture courses as well. Earlier, students had to score at least 50 per cent marks aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, however, now no minimum marks criteria are put for admissions to the five-year BArch courses. Students who have passed class 12 level of education with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects will be eligible for BArch admissions based on their NATA score.

The Council of Architecture will hold the exam in 158 cities across India. The NATA 2021 will consist of multiple-choice type questions (MCQ), multiple select type questions (MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ), and numerical answer type (NAQ). The medium of the exam will be English. The exam will be held in an online mode in a computer based test format.

