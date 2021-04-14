NATA 2021 result postponed to 20 April; check details at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 result has been postponed to 20 April. Earlier, the result was to be announced on 14 April. Once the Council of Architecture (COA) announces results, it will be available on the official website - nata.in.

The exam was conducted on 10 April at various centres across the country. Candidates, who have applied for the test, have to score a minimum of 75 marks in order to qualify. Meanwhile, NATA 2021 score will be valid only for the 2021-22 academic session. Also, those who pass the exam will be eligible to get admission to B Arch courses.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1. Go to the official website - nata.in >Step 2. Click on the link for 'NATA 2021 result' >Step 3. Put the required details correctly and submit >Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen >Step 5. Download a copy for further reference. If required, take a printout.

After results get declared, candidates who have scored the minimum qualifying marks will have to apply for a five-year B Arch admission that will be offered by various institutions. As per the eligibility criteria prescribed by CoA, the actual admissions will be carried out by the respective universities or institutions.

The CoA has relaxed the board exam criteria where those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for admissions. Candidates do not need to obtain any minimum marks criteria in boards, but they have to pass Class 12 exams.

The council has already released the list of participating institutes as well as total seat intakes on its official website - coa.gov.in. Also, applicants who couldn't qualify for the NATA 2021 Phase-1 exam can apply for the Phase-2 exam. It will be conducted on 12 June.

Also See: NATA 2021: Admit card for first exam released at nata.in; check steps to download here

Read more on India by Firstpost.