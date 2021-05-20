NATA 2021 exam: Second test postponed to July due to COVID-19; check details at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture has postponed the second NATA 2021 exam due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on 12 June but now stands deferred. The second test will be conducted on 11 July, as per the latest notification released on the official website nata.in.

The official notification reads, "In view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several States/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on 11 July instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021".

Meanwhile, the revised brochure of important dates for the second test will be uploaded soon on the website. Also, the NATA portal shall remain open for students applying for the registration of the second test.

All candidates are required to qualify for an aptitude test conducted by the council for admission to the BArch course, as per the COA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CoA has relaxed the minimum requirement this year for admission to architecture courses from board exams. For any further updates or information, candidates are asked to check the official website www.nata.in.

The exam is conducted every year for admission into the undergraduate BArch courses. This year, the council has relaxed the NATA 2021 eligibility criteria with at least 50 percent marks in Class 12 or 10+3 diploma for taking the BArch admission.

