NATA 2021: Admit card for first exam released at nata.in; check steps to download here

The admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 first exam have been released on Wednesday, 7 April, by the Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi. The exam is scheduled to be held on 10 April.

Applicants can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website nata.in

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website, nata.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'NATA 2021 Registration' link

3. Use your email address and password to log in

4. A new page will open. Click on 'NATA admit card for first attempt' link

5. NATA 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download it and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

Click here for the direct link

After downloading, aspirants are advised to check the information provided in the hall ticket. In case of any mistake, candidates can contact the help desk at 9560707764, 9319275557 from 10 am to 7 pm or email at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com.

The first exam will be conducted in two shifts - from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30. On the examination day, along with the admit card, students must bring an original photo identity card - PAN card, voter card, driving license, or Aadhar card.

The second exam is scheduled to be held on 12 June. The last date to register for the second test on 30 May.

