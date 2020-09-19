NATA 2020 second test result declared; visit official website nata.in to check scores

NATA 2020 | The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result, response sheet and scorecard for the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores online at the official website nata.in. The test was conducted on 12 September. The NATA first test was held on 29 August and the result was declared on 5 September.

Here is the direct link to check the NATA Result 2020 scorecard: https://nataregistration.in/index.php?p=login

Steps to check the test result:

Candidates need to first visit the official website at nata.in. Once there, they need to go to the Registration link given on the top of homepage and key in their login credentials. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download them and take a print.

The NATA second test result will have details of the candidates, the section-wise marks and qualifying marks. The best scores of the two tests will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission to the undergraduate programme.

As per a report in Careers 360, a total of 30,999 candidates enrolled for the NATA second test. Out of that 22,289 candidates appeared for the examination. Among these 14,087 candidates appeared for online examination in 158 designated centres in different parts of India and from one in Dubai and 8,202 candidates appeared for the test from their homes.

NATA is conducted by Council of Architecture (COA) since 2006 and measures the aptitude of the applicant in the field.

