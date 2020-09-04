NATA 2020 Result to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check Scores Online at nata.in

Mumbai, September 4: The Council of Architecture (CoA) is expected to announce the NATA result 2020 for the first attempt exam today, according to a Times of India report. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- nata.in.

The registration window for the second test will open for a couple of days after the announcement of results today. Candidates can register for the second test of NATA 2020 to September 6 till 12 noon. Candidates who will be declared qualified will be eligible for admission in B.Arch courses in various institutes accepting NATA score.

Here's how to check their results:

Login into the website of NATA 2020 - nata.in

Fill in the NATA application form number and password.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. architecture.