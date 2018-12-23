Naseeruddin row: If someone feels unsafe in safest country then it is an unsafe mentality: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar responded to Naseeruddin Shah's statement over the unsafe conditions prevalent in India. Javadekar said, "I believe that is not what his words meant. But if it did, then I must say that if someone feels unsafe in the safest country then it is an unsafe mentality." Referring to the killing of police official during the Bulandshahr violence, Naseeruddin Shah had said, "I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks are you a Hindu or a Muslim, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don't see the situation improving anytime soon."