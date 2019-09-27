NASA says Chandrayaan 's Vikram had 'Hard Landing' , tweets picture of site

The Chandrayaan 2 lander had a "hard landing" when it lost contact with the ground station during a historic attempt to soft land on the lunar surface, NASA said today, adding that a team of scientists at the US space agency has not been able to locate it. NASA tweeted, "Our LRO mission imaged the targeted landing site of India's Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. The images were taken at dusk, and the team was not able to locate the lander. More images will be taken in October during a flyby in favorable lighting."