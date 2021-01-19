NASA Honours Martin Luther King Jr on Birth Anniversary By Sharing Nocturnal Image of His Hometown Atlanta

On the 92nd birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr, on January 15, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a breathtaking picture of his hometown Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Captioning the picture, NASA quoted the American civil rights movement leader and wrote, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” NASA further wrote that they are honouring the legacy of the American Baptist minister with this stunning image of his birthplace from space, spreading the light amidst the dark of night.

The post has been liked by over 6,29,095 Instagram users since it was shared on Monday. Commenting on NASA’s post, European Space Agency wrote, “ Wise words of Dr King.” While other followers praised the spectacular nocturnal image of the American city and described it with various adjectives from “breathtaking”, “perfection”, to just being “awesome”.

The African-American Civil Rights Movement leader fought for equal rights for Blacks in the USA with non-violence at its core. King urged his followers to raise their voice for racial justice but not to choose violence in order to achieve their goal. In 1964 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his social work. King accepted the award on behalf of the Civil Rights movement and pledged the prize money to the movement's continued development. King became the youngest man, and only the second African American, after Ralph Johnson Bunche, to receive this award.

Martin Luther King Jr was born in Atlanta on January 19, 1929, into a family of pastors of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. His grandfather served as a pastor there from 1914 to 1931. King’s father took the job and served till 1960. King attended a segregated public school in Georgia and graduated from high school when he was fifteen. He received the Bachelor of Arts degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, which was a renowned Negro institution of Atlanta from which both his father and grandfather had graduated.

King’s ideals were largely inspired by Mahatma Gandhi who used the path of ahimsa or non-violence to fight the British colonial rule in India. His captivating speeches and message of loving the enemy to achieve a racially just American society inspired many Black people across the USA. However, with his rising popularity, King also became an issue for white supremacists in the US. King was assassinated on April 5, 1968.