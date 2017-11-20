Narrow escape for PSV at PEC Zwolle in Dutch league

The Hague, Nov 20 (IANS) Dutch football league leaders PSV booked a late 1-0 win at PEC Zwolle to keep their comfortable lead after twelve rounds of the season.

After a first half without spectacle, PEC Zwolle had the best chances in the second half, but the home team failed to produce a goal on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It took until injury time for PSV to decide the match. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin tipped in at the second post to hand PSV their eighth consecutive league win.

On Saturday, Ajax booked a record away win at NAC Breda. Donny van de Beek (three goals), Matthijs de Ligt (two goals), David Neres, Lasse Schone (penalty) and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar led Ajax to their biggest Eredivisie away win ever with an 8-0 scoreline.

Also on Saturday, reigning champions Feyenoord dropped more points at home against VVV-Venlo. After Nicolai Jorgensen broke the deadlock for the home-team, VVV defender Damian van Bruggen hit home a corner to make it 1-1 in the final minutes.

SC Heerenveen was too strong for FC Twente in Enschede (4-0) on Saturday, FC Utrecht beat Excelsior 3-1 at home on Sunday, and FC Groningen defeated Vitesse 4-2 at home, also on Sunday.

PSV now lead the Eredivisie table with 33 points, still 8 points ahead of Ajax. Reigning champions Feyenoord are seventh on 14 points after twelve match rounds.

