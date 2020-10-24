Narine Returns With a Fifty, KKR Go From 42/3 to 194/6 in 20 vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders were put into bat first by Delhi Capitals and after an initial collapse the team has posted a solid 194/6 in their 20 overs.

Sunil Narine is back for this game and he marked his return with a half-century after coming into bat when the team were 42/3 after 7.2 overs.

The two Delhi South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Andre Nortje ran riot on Kolkata’s top order, sending back Shubman Gill (9), Rahul Tripathi (13) and Dinesh Karthik (3) by the 8th over.

Kolkata then sent Narine up the order to bat with Nitish Rana and the two blasted the ball around the part during their 115-run partnership. Eventually, Radaba ended the stand with the wicket of Narine but by then he has accomplished his task, scoring 64 off 32. Nitish Rana too completed his half century before falling in the final over on 81 off 53.

Kolkata ended up posting 194/6 in their 20 overs.

Delhi are playing without Prithvi Shaw as Ajinkya Rahane has come in his place.

