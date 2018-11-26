Nariman Light House shows connection of India, Israel, other victims of 26/11: Israeli Diplomat

On the 10th anniversary of tragic 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, Nariman Light House was unveiled today. The name of the Nariman House was turned into Nariman Light House. Around 166 people lost lives in the heavy firing by terrorists in 2008. During the ceremony, Israeli Diplomat Maya Kadosh said, "It's a sad day for India and Israel, no country wants this connection but we've it, it makes our bond stronger. This memorial shows connection of India, Israel and other victims of this attack".