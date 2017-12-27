Naresh Agarwal strikes controversy, justifies treatment meted out to Jadhav's family

SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal stirred a controversy by justifying the treatment meted out to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad. He said if Pakistan has believed Jadhav to be a spy then they are justified in treating the family accordingly. Mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav met him in the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday. The MEA had said that Pakistan had disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family. Jadhav is facing charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).