Naresh Agarwal clarifies his statement on Jadhav, says meant to say something else

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal clarified his statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav by saying that India should also treat Pakistani prisoners in a strict manner. Further clarifying his statement, he said that the stricter India will be, it will be better for it and India should leave treating Pakistan softly. He added that the party will give a letter to the Centre in the Parliament and will raise the issue of Jadhav. Earlier in the day, Agarwal justified the treatment of Jadhav's family by Pakistan during their meeting with him on Monday.