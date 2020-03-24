Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday on the novel coronavirus outbreak, his second such address in five days as the number of cases in India crossed 500 and the death toll touched double digits.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the address will be on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi also tweeted from his Twitter account.

The address will be broadcast live on CNN-News18 and can also be watched on the YouTube and Facebook pages of the Press Information Bureau.

In his televised address on March 19, Modi had emphasised upon the need for social distancing, staying at home and had also announced a 14-hour ‘Janta curfew for Sunday, in an attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The call had been received well by the public, and in the last two days, the curbs were extended till the end of the month as one state after another announced lockdowns under which only essential services will continue to operate.

India has so far reported over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the trajectory has been worrying as experts said that it mirrors the rise seen in some European countries, which later became the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Central government has taken several other steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports. There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people. The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till 31 March.