    From Narendra Modi to Sitaram Yechury, politicians hail India on 71st Independence Day: AAP raises women safety issue on Twitter

    FP Staff
    On the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, several political leaders and famous personalities took to Twitter to wish their followers and pledge for a better India.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave his fourth Independence Day address at Red Fort later on Tuesday morning, was among the first ones to convey his wishes to  "fellow Indians" on the micro-blogging website.

    The Aam Aadmi Party took the opportunity to raise the issue of women safety in the country. Through AAP's Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal shared his message on the need for increased measures to make women feel safer. "In the last 70 years, has the women safety increased or decreased? While the country has progressed all these years, our women have continued to feel unsafe. We need to bring change," he said in the video. The Delhi chief minister also called for greater punishment against those committing crime against women.

    CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, defence minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Smriti Irani, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former president Pranab Mukherjee were among the other political leaders who tweeted to wish Indians on the Independence Day morning.

    Child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi asked for 'freedom from fear' for children in unsafe environment, while sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik shared his artwork at Puri beach in Odisha, honouring farmers and soldiers of the country.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi skipped conveying his greetings on his official Twitter account.

