Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister of the country even after the Lok Sabha elections. "The history of India demonstrates that whenever any a prince or any foreigner has ruled us, they have only robbed us. Now, all the citizens and all the 'Chowkidars' won't let the country be robbed again," said Oberoi. The Bollywood actor essayed the life of PM Modi in his biopic 'PM Narendra Modi.' Vivek was in New Delhi to take part in Bharatiya Janata Party campaign at the India Gate.