Narendra Modi is loudspeaker of Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 14 addressed a public gathering in Haryana's Nuh ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the Prime Minister is a loudspeaker of business conglomerates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. "He talks about them the entire day. You can see the state of economy today. After 6 months, you will notice the unemployment. You will see the unemployment in India," said Gandhi. The assembly elections will be held in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21 and results will be announced three days later.

