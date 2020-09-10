Modi Govt Contradicts Itself On PMNRF Like It Did On PM CARES, Documents Show

NEW DELHI—In an internal note, the Narendra Modi government’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs described the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMNRF) as a “central government fund” to confirm that it could receive money set aside by companies to fulfill their corporate social responsibility obligations.

But in the Delhi High Court, the PMNRF described itself as a “private fund” that is “divested of any government character” and “not a business of the Central Government” to justify refusing to share information about the fund’s finances under the Right to Information (RTI) act, according to a review of official documents accessed by HuffPost India.

Given that a Joint Secretary rank official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) administers the PMNRF in an honorary capacity as its Secretary, after being appointed by the Prime Minister, the submissions made in the High Court by the fund’s lawyers were, for all practical purposes, on behalf of the PMO.

What’s notable here is that the Modi government’s contradictory stand on the PMNRF is strikingly similar to its contrasting position about the PM CARES fund. Because in the case of PM CARES, too, the corporate affairs ministry explicitly wrote in an official communication that the PM CARES is set up by the central government and thus eligible for receiving corporate social responsibility funds. But in the Supreme Court, the Modi government argued and the court agreed, that the PM CARES is a ‘public charitable trust’ to avoid scrutiny of its finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Significantly, this previously undisclosed internal note of the corporate affairs ministry, read together with the PMNRF’s submissions in high court, points towards the means used by the Narendra Modi government to ensure that both PM CARES and PMNRF remain eligible for receiving corporate social responsibility funds while also keeping them out of the purview of the RTI Act— thereby ensuring secrecy...

