Narendra Modi Government is with women: Ravi Shankar Prasad

After the much-awaited Triple Talaq bill was passed by the Lower House on Thursday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who introduced the legislation in the Lok Sabha, said that it's a historic moment and its victory for women and daughters of the country. Narendra Modi's government will never bow, it will always fight against atrocities against women, he added. India is moving forward in the terms of Gender Justice, Ravi Shankar concluded.