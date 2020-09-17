Narendra Modi’s Birthday LIVE Updates: Wishes Pour in as PM Turns 70; BJP Marks 'Seva Saptah'

Narendra Modi’s Birthday LIVE Updates: Wishes poured in from all corners of the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 70 today. One of the first VIPs to wish Modi was Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, who said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal. The wishes come amid strained ties between the neighbours over a new Nepal map which shows Indian territories marked as its own and several other flashpoints. Meanwhile, the BJP will mark ‘Seva Saptah’, which began from September 14, across the country to pray for long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "BJP has taken a very big decision and it is observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The Prime Minister's birthday falls on September 17 and we will pray for his long life and good health so that he can continue to take decisions in the national interest," party's National Vice President and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna said.

Dozens of prominent persons, including office-bearers of Bishnah-based social organisation Vikas Manch, several sarpanch and panch and former village representatives joined the party. Khanna said he is part of the four-member team constituted by the party to supervise the 'Seva Saptah' programme to reach out to the people and mitigate their problems. Referring to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, he said the "historic day" was the happiest moment of his life because the entire nation waited for over 70 years for this "bold decision". "BJP is the only party which is capable of taking decisions in the interest of the nation and its public...," Khanna said.

In order to mark the prime minister `s 70th birthday, the civic body in Surat, in collaboration with several other business groups, will be planting 70,000 saplings across the city. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor of Surat, said that the initiative had been launched a fortnight ago and that they hope to complete planting 70,000 saplings by September 16, PM Modi's birthday eve. According to him, PM Modi always encourages people to celebrate his birthday in a way that benefits everyone. Honouring him, the Surat civic body decided to plant saplings which will enhance the greenery of the city and also increase the oxygen level. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered 70kgs of laddu at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman temple on September 16.

As per reports, the distribution of masks, sanitizers and medicines will be organized by the party today. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps. The BJP is also likely to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus would be laid on the on work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and PM's vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

The party is likely to issue strict orders to its cadre that under no circumstances should the Covid-19 protocols be violated. Last year, the prime minister's birthday celebration was a week-long affair. A week of Seva or Seva Saptah was celebrated from 14 -20 September.