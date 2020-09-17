Narendra Modi Birthday: Boris Johnson, British PM, Greets the Indian Prime Minister on His Birthday, Says ‘Hope to See You Soon’

London, September 17: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday greeted his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. Taking to Twitter, Johnson wrote a warm message terming Prime Minister Modi as his friend and expressing hope to meet him soon. "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon", Johnson said in a tweet on Thursday.

Apart from strengthening bilateral cooperation between the UK and India, Johnson and Modi have been sharing good friendship. In March, when Johnson was diagnosed with the highly infectious COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted a get-well-soon post to his British counterpart. Johnson had in a video message today announced that he is self-isolating, and thanked workers in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for their efforts in battling the spread of coronavirus.

Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 17, 2020





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70. On his 70th birthday, birthday greetings poured in from leaders across the world. Apart from Borris, several other world leaders conveyed birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli while wishing PM Modi, stated that the two leaders will continue to work towards strengthening the relations between Nepal and India.