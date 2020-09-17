Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Quotes by The Indian Prime Minister That Will Motivate You

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today, i.e. on September 17, 2020. Modi is the serving as the 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014. Modi is also the Member of Parliament for Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He was appointed Chief Minister due to Keshubhai Patel's failing health and poor public image following the earthquake in Bhuj. Modi was elected to the legislative assembly soon after.

PM Modi is the first prime minister outside of the Indian National Congress (INC) to win two consecutive terms with a full majority and the second to complete more than five years in office after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, let us take you through few of his powerful quotes that will inspire you. You can also share these quotes with your friends and family members.

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I am a small man who wants to do big things for small people

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: If you call yourself a leader, then you have to be decisive. If you’re decisive, then you have the chance to be a leader. These are two sides to the same coin

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I am a very optimistic man and only an optimistic man can bring optimism in the country

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: It is important how we view the youth of our nation. To simply consider them as new age voters will be a big mistake. They are the new age power

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: People’s blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment

