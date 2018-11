Netflix hosted a special panel discussion with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, director Shakun Batra and show runner Eric Newman with the star cast of fourth edition of Narcos. The lead actors of 'Narcos: Mexico', Michael Pena and Diego Luna were present at the event. The cast of the Netflix show visited India on November 12 to promote the show. 'Narcos: Mexico' is set to release on November 16.