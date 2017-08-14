Narcos Is Streaming Live In Himachal Pradesh

Understanding the system of corruption around the valley’s drug trade.

It is easy to dismiss the reality of the drug situation in Himachal by immersing yourself in the Valley’s unimaginable beauty. But it is 2017, and I was in Himachal again, after a year. This time, without even trying, I found out things I was probably better off not knowing. I had read umpteen articles lashing out at the locals, over-simplifying the truth by saying something dismissive and ill-informed like “they had resorted to greed and fallen into the vicious cycle of meeting tourist demands.” But the reality was far from this.

I hung out with a family that had so much money stuffed in their cupboard, they did not know what to do with it. Their needs were unlike ours and while they had made a fortune selling charas, I realized that things weren’t nearly as simple.

Over the last few years, `Season Time’ (referred to as the period when weed is cultivated and hand-rubbed to form charas) had been extended to go on for two months instead of one, to increase output so it meets the ever increasing demand for hash. Tourists have prolonged and preponed their visits year after year, so that the confused privileged foreigner and the liberated millennial can make the most of their holidays before diving back into their cosmopolitan first world lives.

The reason for this is that the hand-made pure charas of Himachal can be found only in this corner of the universe. And it’s a fact known by everyone from the Brazilian lawyer who took ayahuasca and became a Yoga teacher, to the B.Com dropout from Hans Raj College. It was almost like the authorities had given it their blessings, because every other 16 year old psy-trance loving, pill-popping yuppie knew that this was where the drugs were. It was a racket carrying on as smoothly as a BCCI test series between Bangladesh and West Indies.

My host Bhaiji tells me that every day during the season, the village of Rasol alone makes 1.5 quintals of hash. If we take into account the entire Parvati Valley and the fact that each village produces a near amount per day, for two straight months, that’s charas worth billions. It’s not only huge, it’s a massive industry – cultivation.

