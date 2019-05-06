Narasimha Rao condemns attack on Arjun Singh in WB, says EC should control actions of Mamata Banerjee

A fight broke out between the BJP candidate Arjun Singh, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and locals in West Bengal's Barrackpore today. While Talking to ANI on the issue, National Spokesperson of BJP, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "TMC is supporting violence in West Bengal. The goons of TMC have dared to beat our candidate. We condemn this type of hooliganism done by the TMC workers. We appeal to the Election Commission to control the actions of Mamata Banerjee's government. Clean elections are not taking place in West Bengal".

Polling for 5th phase of Lok Sabha is underway in seven states across the country.