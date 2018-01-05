Nara Lokesh inaugurates CREDAI property show, invites realtors to contribute in Amaravati's development

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) property show in Vijayawada on Friday. While addressing the people Nara Lokesh invited realtors to participate in developing state's capital Amaravati. He said that the government has decentralized development to all areas in the state. Adding that many companies are hesitating to set up offices in the state, due to lack of office space, Lokesh assured the occupancy in the state. CREDAI representatives asked the minister to raise voice in GST council on behalf of them about their grievances with high GST and hidden costs there off. They further elaborated the problems in realty sector. He said the government is discussing the intricacies of GST and will definitely take up the issues raised at the GST Council.