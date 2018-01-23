Nara Lokesh, CM Fadnavis participate in 'Industrial Corridors in India' business session with global CEOs

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in "Industrial Corridors in India" business session with global CEOs held by CII and PWC on Tuesday. Addressing the event, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that the measures being taken up for industrial development in Andhra Pradesh. He said, "We are strategically utilising Vizag - Chennai and Chennai - Bangalore industrial corridors for industrial development of Andhra Pradesh. They were implementing clusters model. In order to create full-fledged eco system in electronics manufacturing, we are forming exclusive electronic manufacturing clusters. Already one cluster is operational in Tirupati where companies like Celkon, Carbon, Dixon etc. In mobile manufacturing, a cluster is being setup with companies manufacturing all parts of a mobile phone. Foxcon mobile manufacturing company in Sricity SEZ, 12,000 jobs are provided for women.' However, the Maharashtra CM Fadnavis appreciated Andhra Pradesh initiatives. While informing that industrial corridors are being setup in large scale in Maharashtra too, Fadnavis said that they are planning to implement the AP model for land pooling. He praised that such model is highly beneficial for farmers.