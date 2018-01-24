Nara Lokesh attends conference on "development of manufacturing sector" at Invest India Lounge

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh attended a round table conference on "development of manufacturing sector and action to be taken" organized by the Govt of India at Invest India Lounge. While speaking at the event, Lokesh elaborated the measures AP is taking for development of industrial sector, specifically manufacturing sector. He explained that the state government brought new policies and is providing subsidies. He said AP is number one in ease of doing business. He said that all licenses and permissions required for setting up of industries are being given at fast pace. He added that two electronic manufacturing clusters are established as part of creating full-fledged eco system. In mobile manufacturing; companies like Foxcon, Celkon, Karbonn, Dixon etc have started operations in AP. Along with Lokesh, CEO of Invest India, Deepak Bagla, Additional Secretary Industrial Promotions, Atul Chaturvedi and other industrialists from various countries participated in the meeting.