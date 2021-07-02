Naqvi slams Owaisi for statement on Yogi, says people of UP know which party to vote for

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement that he won't let Yogi Adityanath become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022 state Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister slammed Owaisi over his recent video on Twitter in which he can be heard saying, "We will not let Yogi become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"Since when did Owaisi come from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh and make Yogi or someone else the Chief Minister? the Union Minister questioned Owaisi.

Suggesting that Owaisi should show sympathy towards the Congress, he said, "Owaisi should extend his help to the Congress party and not the BJP, the BJP does not need his help. The people of UP know whose government they want and which party can end this kind of anarchy," said Naqvi.

AIMIM chief had recently announced that he would be contesting the UP Assembly polls over 100 seats.

Naqvi also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the ongoing COVID vaccination process.

He said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has been trying to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion one after the other, when facts are pauperised. This is the situation with Congress today."

Calling the Congress leader 'ignorant', Naqvi added, "Rahul Gandhi is so ignorant, he is not even aware that the biggest vaccination program is going on in India."

Reacting to the alleged attack on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team in West Bengal, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the incident provides ample evidence of the presence of anarchic elements in the state government.

"The kind of anarchy was seen when NHRC team arrived (in West Bengal) and how they were not allowed to work even on the orders of the High Court, it gives a proof that anarchic elements are functioning in the West Bengal government," said Naqvi in an interview with ANI.

"Such elements have hijacked the whole machinery of the government," he added.

A team of the NHRC was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state. According to Atif Rasheed, a member of the NHRC investigation team, the team was attacked by goons. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the NHRC to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

