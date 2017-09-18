Napoli top Serie A after thrashing Benevento

Rome, Sep 18 (IANS) Napoli routed Benevento 6-0 in the fourth round of Serie A to lead the Italian football league, ahead of defending champions Juventus.

Dries Mertens helped his side continue its undefeated start this season after scoring a hat trick to secure the team's fourth straight win at the Stadio San Paolo here on Sunday, reports Efe.

Allan Marques Loureiro opened the scoring for Napoli just three minutes into the match, while Lorenzo Insigne scored the second goal 12 minutes later.

Mertens scored his first goal to give his side a 3-0 lead in the 27th minute, while Jose Callejon added the fourth just five minutes later.

Mertens struck again after converting a penalty in the 65th minute and sealed the big victory with the sixth goal in the last minute of the game after another penalty.

After the win, Napoli lead the Serie A standings with 12 points on goal difference ahead of second-placed Juventus and third-placed Inter Milan, which have the same number of points.

Benevento are at the bottom of the table with no points after suffering their fourth defeat in a row.

