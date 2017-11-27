Napoli regain Serie A top spot, Roma stumble

Rome, Nov 27 (IANS) Napoli beat Udinese 1-0 in the 14th round of Serie A action, while Roma drew 1-1 against Genoa.

Despite being surpassed by Internazionale at the top of the Serie A standings with a win over Calgiari, Napoli did not crumble under pressure and won a tight match to regain the top spot on Sunday, reports Efe.

Napoli prevailed thanks to a goal from Italian Jorge Frello, better known as "Jorginho," in the 33rd minute.

Jorginho failed to convert a penalty, but he managed to put the deflected ball home.

Coach Maurizio Sarri's team set the pace throughout the match, earning their sixth away win out of seven matches.

After the win, Napoli reached the 38th point, two more than Inter and seven ahead of Juventus, the defending champion, which will take on Crotone later in the day.

Udinese lost its ninth match of the year and is in 14th place, with 12 points, just two points from the relegation zone.

Genoa, meanwhile, ended Roma's road winning streak in the Italian league at 12 with a 1-1 draw at Marassi Stadium.

Stephan El Shaarawy gave Roma the lead in the 59th minute, while Gianluca Lapadula evened it up for Genoa in the 70th minute, converting a penalty awarded after Daniele De Rossi hit Gianluca in the face.

After consulting with the video assistant referee, the official sent De Rossi off.

Kevin Strootman missed on Roma's best chance to win the game as he fired into the post with five minutes to go.

Roma is temporarily in fourth place, with 31 points, pending Lazio's game against Fiorentina.

Milan's home scoring drought, meanwhile, continued as the team drew 0-0 against Torino. Milan has not scored at San Siro Stadium since a 2-0 win over SPAL on September 20.

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had to make at least four key saves against Spaniard Jesus Fernandez Saez and Croatian Nikola Kalinic.

