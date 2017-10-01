Napoli maintain 100 per cent Serie A start with win over Cagliari

Naples, Oct 1 (IANS) Napoli continued their 100 per cent start this season defeating Cagliari 3-0 in the Serie A football league seventh round on Sunday.

Marek Hamsik opened the scoring for Napoli after just four minutes into the match held at the Stadio San Paolo, reports Efe news agency.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens doubled his side's lead after converting a penalty five minutes before the end of the first half.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored the third goal in the 47th minute to secure the home victory for Napoli.

Napoli now lead the Serie A table with 21 points, on goal difference ahead of defending champion Juventus, who will be hosted by Atalanta later on Sunday.

Cagliari are in the 14th spot with six points after suffering their fifth defeat this season.

