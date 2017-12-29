NandanKanan Zoo brings Tiger Nandan and cubs for enclosure on its 58th Foundation Day

One of the most popular zoos across India, NandanKanan Zoological Park celebrated its 58th Foundation Day on Friday. Visitors flocked the zoological park in the ongoing festive season. Online ticket service was inaugurated and Tiger Nandan, Megha and her cubs were brought to an enclosure for display, a jackal enclosure was also inaugurated on the occasion. Several other facilities will also be introduced soon including ropeway and multilevel parking, said the zoo official.