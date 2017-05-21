Nancy, Bastia relegated as curtain comes down on Ligue 1

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi should become the Congress President and, under his leadership, the party would form government at the Centre after the next general elections, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said today. His remarks at an Aaj Tak event here came amidst a raging debate in the party over Rahul’s elevation […]

Paris, May 21 (IANS) Nancy and Bastia were unlucky to suffer relegation into French second-tier league in different manners as the curtain was down on Ligue 1 football championships.

A 3-1 home win against Saint-Etienne on Saturday was not sufficient for Nancy to remain in the top-flight league, as 18th-ranked Lorient bagged one point from a 1-1 draw with Bordeaux. Lorient were set to put up two-leg Ligue 1 playoffs with third-placed side Troyes of Ligue 2 later this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bastia were reduced to the bottom after losing 0-1 to Marseille, who got an automatic spot in next season’s Europa League after finishing fifth on the table. Strasbourg and Amiens got promotion after finishing top two in Ligue 2 on Friday.

In his finale at Parc des Princes, 35-year-old Brazilian defender Maxwell wore the captain’s armband for Paris Saint-Germain, who failed to defend the title after Monaco won midweek’s rescheduled match against Saint Etienne.

Facing relegation-threatened Caen, PSG went ahead on 13 minutes on midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose shot outside the penalty area beat goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre.

Edinson Cavani, Ligue 1 top scorer with 35 goals, failed to find the target as his header was cleared before the goalline early in the second half.

Ronny Rodelin missed a penalty in the 74th minute while making amends for that with a close-range shot in stoppage time.

After the game, an emotional Maxwell received home crowds’ ovation for his contribution to the capital club during his five-year spell.

Monaco could not see a better way to celebrate their first league title since 2000 than a 3-2 road victory over Rennes, setting up a new record of 12 consecutive victories in a single season, overshadowing Bordeaux’s 11 in 2008-2009. Their tally of 107 league goals was also a single-season record.

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette finished a brace in Lyon’s 3-3 draw with third-ranked Nice at home, which was his last match for the club after revealing his departure at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Angers beat Montpellier 2-0, Guingamp edged past Metz 1-0, Lille crushed over Nantes 3-0, and Toulouse tied 0-0 with Dijon.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.