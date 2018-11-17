Your nana-nani collaborated with British: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday counter questioned his remarks on Rahul Gandhi's grandparents on whether they contributed in Chhattisgarh's progress in laying water pipelines. He asked, "Did Hirakud Dam, Bhakra Nangal Dam and others were build by the grandparents of PM Modi?" he further said, "They were the ones who were collaborating with the British. In the 1942 Quit-India movement they sided with the British."