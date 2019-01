Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that name of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) should be changed. "Hindus made BHU without anyone's held so BHU should have its name, but AMU got help from Government and Hindus should not please anybody in India", said Swamy. Swamy was commenting on recent notice issued by AMU on organising Tiranga Yatra in the campus.