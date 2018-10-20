'Namaste England' fails to strike a chord with audiences

'Namaste England' might have had a Dusshera holiday release, but the movie had a slow pick up in box-office numbers. Although the movie had been creating immense buzz owing to the adorable chemistry between the leading duo, it failed to strike a chord with the audiences. 'Namaste England' managed a meager Rs 2 Crore on its second day. The film was released in competition with Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Badhai Ho', which managed a whooping Rs 18.96 Crore on its second day. This was Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after starring together in their debut film 'Ishaqzaade'. The film, was shot in Punjab and London, and traces the journey of two individuals who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe. It is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.