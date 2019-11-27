'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has put up a stall in the ongoing 'Sonepur Mela' to make people aware of the cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along the bank of the river who are largely responsible for the health of the river. The campaign has received considerable public support. Ganga is revered across the country as a symbol of spiritual purity. The river water of Ganga is indispensable to rituals and prayers of people in India. However, there are many practices which are not associated with the belief and spirituality and are polluting the river. Soap lather, plastic disposal, and sewage dumping are few among the many reasons responsible for river pollution. Government has been working to put a plug on such practices. The coordinated multi-dimensional steps have also reaped dividends. 'Sonepur Mela', the annual and the largest cattle fair held on the confluence of River Ganga and Gandak in Sonpur district is not just confined to the cattle-trading but provides a huge platform for people to exchange ideas.