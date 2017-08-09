Najam Sethi is new PCB chairman

Lahore, Aug 9 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday elected Najam Sethi as its Chairman.

Sethi, also the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman, was elected unopposed at a meeting of the Board of Governors at the National Cricket Academy here. He will succeed Shaharyar Khan for three years.

Sethi, who had previously served as PCB Chairman intermittently in 2013-14, thanked the board members for their support.

He said the board's next challenge was to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Congratulating Sethi, outgoing chairman Shaharyar said: "I am sure his experience and guidance will bring cricket in Pakistan to higher levels and will end Pakistan's isolation in international cricket."

