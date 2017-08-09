Najam Sethi Appointed Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

Najam Sethi has been elected as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sethi is also Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman.

Najam Sethi has been elected as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sethi is also Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman.

Sethi’s appointment means that the 69-year old takes over from Shaharyar Khan, who quit the position citing health reasons.

This will be the third time Sethi will head PCB, as he was also the chairman from June 2013 to January 2014 and February 2014 to May 2014.

Former cricketers earlier in the month have also put their weight behind Sethi.

“I support him all the way and the main reason is PSL,” said legendary pacer Wasim Akram.

“Many people before him discussed the idea of PSL but no one was able to materialise the plans. Sethi not only made is possible, but organised two successful editions of Pakistan’s top class T20 league and also the final of the second edition in Lahore,” he added.

Rashid Latif was also confident that Sethi is the man you can trust to take PCB to the top.

“Sethi is the best candidate for the chairmanship of PCB and he will win. He made the PSL a big success and he will do the same with PCB,” said Latif.

“He has been trying to invite international teams to Pakistan and he will succeed in that too. He has also been working on youngsters. The team is on the top, the captain is on the top, PSL is on the top and now he will take PCB on to the top,” Latid added.