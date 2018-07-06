Naino Ne Baandhi 'Gold' first song out | Watch Akshay-Mouni's romance

After giving continuous teasers of this song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' Akshay Kumar has finally released the song on his social media. "Gold" marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. To be directed by Reema Kagti, "Gold" will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood. The film is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on the Independence Day, 2018.