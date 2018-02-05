Naidu lauds Manushi Chillar for women's hygiene campaign

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday hailed the campaign being run by the Miss World Organisation for promoting women's hygiene through use of biodegradable sanitary napkins.

"It answers a big felt need of girls and women in India and elsewhere in the world," he said after meeting Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar here.

Miss World Organisation Chairperson Julia Morley and a delegation of makers of sanitary napkins in the country also met the Vice President.

They briefed him about their "Epic Humanitarian World Tour" aimed at promoting hygiene among women.

"The eco-friendly and affordable high-quality sanitary pads highlight frugal innovation and the much-desired holistic approach to development.

"This initiative and the campaign is a combination of strengths of Beauty with Purpose and Freedom from Shame," Naidu said.

He added that there were beautiful individuals and dutiful persons but a blend of "beauty and duty makes one mighty".

"This is what Manushi Chillar exemplifies in lending her support to the cause of women."

