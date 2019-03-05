Nagpur ODI: Team India takes 2-0 lead against Australia

The Indian cricket team reached the target of 250 in 48.2 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli's 40th one-day International century and Vijay Shankar;s two-wicket haul in the dead over tilted the match in India's favour. This match was held at Nagpur yesterday. While addressing the post match press conference, Vijay Shankar said, "When you are represent your country; It is an opportunity for you to win the match for the country. That preparation that in did after the 40th over helped me to stay really calm. I was not under any pressure." With this win india has registered the 500th ODI victory.