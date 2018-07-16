Nagarjuna has extremely special role in 'Brahmastra': KJO

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says he is honoured and excited to have southern superstar Nagarjuna play a special role in his upcoming production venture "Brahmastra".

Karan on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: "We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only Nagarjuna doing an extremely 'special' role in our film 'Brahmastra'! Directed by Ayan Mukerji, (starring) Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor... Thank you Sir for your love and your beautiful energy."

He also shared a photograph from the film's shoot.

A tweet from Karan's home production banner Dharma Productions read: "The 'Brahmastra' team is now bigger and grander! Super stoked to have Nagarjuna on board for a very special part in the journey."

"Brahmastra" is a trilogy. Its first part will release on India's Independence Day on August 15, 2019.

Sunny celebrates 'gotcha' anniversary with Nisha

Actress Sunny Leone on Monday celebrated the one year "gotcha" anniversary with her daughter Nisha, whom she adopted from a village in Latur in 2017.

Sunny shared a heart warming photograph of herself along with her husband Daniel Weber embracing her daughter.

She captioned the image: "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your one year 'gotcha' anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!"

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the upcoming film "Veeramadevi", a period war film directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan.

Mallika Sherawat flaunts her abs

Actress Mallika Sherawat on Monday shared a photograph of herself flaunting her toned abs.

"Checking out those abs," Mallika captioned the photograph, where she is standing in front of what seems to be like a mirror and checking her toned body.

