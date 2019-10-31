Nagar Kirtan en-route Nankana Sahib reaches Amritsar

A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees who started off from New Delhi on October 28 reached Punjab's Amritsar on October 31. The Nagar Kirtan would be crossing over to Pakistan via Ludhiana and Amritsar today through the Wagah Border. The Nagar Kirtan is led by Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and includes representatives from different sections of the Sikh community in India.